TAIPEI Oct 8 Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Monday that consolidated sales for September reached T$21.13 billion ($721.5 million), down 53.4 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The monthly sales compared with T$45.3 billion a year ago and T$24 billion in the previous month.

It did not give further details. ($1 = 29.2860 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)