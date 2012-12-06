Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI Dec 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp's consolidated sales for November were T$21.23 billion ($732 million), down 31.4 percent from the same month a year earlier, the firm said on Thursday.
That figure compared with T$30.94 billion a year ago, and T$17.21 billion in the previous month.
It did not give further details. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)