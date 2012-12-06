TAIPEI Dec 6 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp's consolidated sales for November were T$21.23 billion ($732 million), down 31.4 percent from the same month a year earlier, the firm said on Thursday.

That figure compared with T$30.94 billion a year ago, and T$17.21 billion in the previous month.

It did not give further details. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)