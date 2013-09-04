Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, Sept 4 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp posted a 45 percent fall in August sales from a year earlier. Following are details: AUG Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 13.2 -45.2 142.4 -31.5 (US$ mln) 442.80 ($1 = 29.8105 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)