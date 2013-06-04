TAIPEI, June 4 Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Tuesday that its May sales totaled T$29 billion ($968.07 million). HTC did not give year-on-year comparison, however, the May sales were more than the T$19.59 billion sales in April. Following are details of the sales: MAY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 29 n/a 91.4 n/a (US$ mln) 966 ($1 = 29.9565 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung)