LONDON Feb 19 Taiwan's HTC Corp has
unveiled the new smartphone that it hopes will set it apart from
the crowd of Google Android devices on the market and help it to
make up ground lost to Samsung.
The HTC One is powered by Google's software, but the company
has distinguished it from rivals by using new software to
replace icons on the home screen with a personalised stream of
news articles, social networking updates, photos and video.
Chief executive Peter Chou told reporters in London that the
BlinkFeed feature would reinvigorate the smartphone experience.
"BlinkFeed transforms your home screen into a live feed of
information that matters to you," he said.
HTC was an early, and successful, maker of smartphones based
on Android, but it has been eclipsed by the increasing dominance
of Samsung in the Android market.
Android is widening its lead in smartphone operating
systems, with devices running the software capturing nearly 70
percent of the market in the fourth quarter, Gartner said last
week.
Apple is in second place with 21 percent, while Blackberry
and Windows Phone, which Nokia is
pinning its hopes on, trailed with 3.5 percent and 3 percent
respectively.
HTC, however, has failed to capitalise on Android's
dominance. Its share of mobile phone sales fell to 1.8 percent
of the market last year, down from 2.4 percent in 2011,
according to Gartner, and reported a 91 percent plunge in
fourth-quarter net profit last month.
The company, which started as a contract manufacturer, has
been outgunned in the marketing stakes by both Samsung, which
Gartner said made more than 42 percent of Android smartphones in
the fourth quarter, and Apple.
HTC launched its new device, which features a 4.7 inch
screen and quad-core processor, days before the mobile phone
industry's biggest gathering in Barcelona.
Analyst Julian Jest, of Informa Telecoms and Media, said
that the new smartphone would help HTC to differentiate its
brand from the typical Android offering.
"The introduction of HTC One has come at an ideal time -
iPhone sales are slowing down and advanced users are now
desperately looking for more innovative devices to satisfy their
appetite to explore the new technology horizons," he said.
HTC said the device would be available in more than 80
countries from March.