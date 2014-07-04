Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, July 4 Shares of HTC opened up 4.7 percent on Friday after the struggling smartphone maker posted a quarterly net profit that slightly beat analysts' forecasts.
HTC shares rose to T$144 at the opening bell, while the broader market was flat. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)