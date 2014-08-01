TAIPEI Aug 1 Shares of Taiwan's HTC Corp opened down 1.1 pct but then rose quickly and was trading up 1.9 percent minutes after the opening bell on Friday.

On Thursday, HTC said it predicts its Q3 revenue will fall in the range of T$42 billion ($1.4 billion) to T$47 billion, compared to T$47.1 billion in the same period of 2013. ($1 = 29.9400 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Paul Tait)