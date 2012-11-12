(Adds analyst comments, details)
* HTC's shares limit-up vs a fall in broader market
* Settlement positive to HTC's focus and product
development-analysts
* Ability to roll out competitive phones remains a
challenge-analysts
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Nov 12 Shares of HTC Corp
jumped by their permitted daily limit on Monday after the
Taiwanese smartphone maker announced a global patent settlement
and 10-year licensing agreement with Apple Inc,
allowing the struggling company to focus on product development.
The settlement would give HTC a short-term boost, analysts
suggested, but long-term performance would still depend on the
company's ability to deliver competitive products to grab back
some of the market share it has lost to Apple and South Korea's
Samsung Electronics Co.
HTC's shares opened up by the maximum allowed 6.86 percent
at T$241.50, and remained at that level in morning trade in a
broader market that slipped 0.15 percent.
The shares have bounced 24.5 percent from a closing low of
T$194 two weeks ago, which was the lowest since 2005 before the
company transformed into a top brand from an obscure contract
maker. But the shares remain some 80 percent below their record
high last April.
HTC and Apple's settlement and licensing agreement on
Saturday ended one of the first major conflagrations of the
smartphone patent wars. The California giant sued HTC in 2010,
its first major legal salvo against a manufacturer that used
Google's Android operating system.
"The licensing agreement is beneficial to HTC's future
product development, especially in the U.S. market," said
Gartner analyst C.K. Lu.
"The settlement is positive to the consumer image of both
camps (Apple and Google) as they are now unlocked from a
constant patent war."
The two companies did not disclose details of the settlement
or the licensing agreement, but HTC said the agreement will not
impact its financials and it will not change its fourth-quarter
guidance.
HTC said last month it expected its fourth-quarter revenue
to be about T$60 billion ($2.05 billion), down from T$70.2
billion in the third quarter and below expectations of T$74.0
billion in a poll of 23 analysts by Reuters.
It expected a gross margin and an operating margin of around
23 percent and 1 percent, respectively, falling from 25 percent
and 7 percent in the previous quarter.
The company said the operating margin would be hit by higher
spending on marketing.
Analysts' forecasts on how much HTC needs to pay Apple range
from "not a very high price" to as much as over $10 per phone,
though they remain best guesses, based partly on the assumed $10
royalty that phone makers pay Microsoft per Windows 7 phone, and
on the $5-6 dollar that Android phone makers are believed to pay
Microsoft after a separate lawsuit last year.
However, some analysts warn that HTC's other challenges
outweigh the settlement.
Its phones have lost a lot of their appeal among consumers
as Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy series dominate shopping
lists, drawing parallels with the decline of Finland's Nokia
, once one of the dominant mobile phone players.
"Nokia settled with Apple in 2011 by winning royalties from
Apple, but it did not change the landscape at all for smartphone
competition. Samsung continued to win market share despite the
losses to Apple," wrote Barclays analyst Dale Gai in a research
note.
"We believe the lawsuits remain non-events in terms of
HTC's fundamentals. HTC's challenges remain and could get worse
into 2013 from more competition."
(Editing by Jonathan Standing)