Nikkei retreats on pause in weak yen trend; financials extend outperformance
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho
TAIPEI May 30 Smartphone maker HTC said on Wednesday all of the products it has shipped to the United States have passed U.S. customs review and met International Trade Commission standards after an earlier exclusion order.
HTC said earlier in May "the U.S. availability of the HTC One X and HTC EVO 4G LTE has been delayed due to a standard U.S. Customs review of shipments that is required after an ITC exclusion order". (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.