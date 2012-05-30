TAIPEI May 30 Smartphone maker HTC said on Wednesday all of the products it has shipped to the United States have passed U.S. customs review and met International Trade Commission standards after an earlier exclusion order.

HTC said earlier in May "the U.S. availability of the HTC One X and HTC EVO 4G LTE has been delayed due to a standard U.S. Customs review of shipments that is required after an ITC exclusion order". (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)