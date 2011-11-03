(Corrects headline spelling to Rezound instead of resound, corrects paragraph 1 to "company in which it bought a 51 percent stake" instead of "the company it bought")

NEW YORK Nov 3 HTC Corp (2498.TW) said its latest smartphone, the Rezound, includes audio technology from Beats, the audio company in which it bought a 51 percent stake earlier this year.

The Rezound will go on sale at No. 1 U.S. mobile service Verizon Wireless on Nov. 14 for $299.99.

It will work on Verizon's fastest network. But the device, which runs on Google Inc (GOOG.O) Android software, will have to compete at the carrier with phones such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone and the Droid Razr from Motorola Mobility (MMI.N), as well Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) phones.

The launch comes at a time when HTC is in need of a boost as it is expected to lose market share this quarter.

Earlier in the week, HTC warned revenue in the fourth quarter, normally a bumper sales season, would fall below third-quarter levels, as it expects phone shipments to fall to a range of 12 million to 13 million from 13.2 million.

HTC said on Monday it was more optimistic about LTE 4G phones to be launched in the first quarter. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Andre Grenon)