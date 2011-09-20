* HTC sees Rhyme exposing it to new market segment
* Device does not work on Verizon's fastest network
* To launch Sept. 29 with three accessories for $199
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Sept 20 HTC Corp (2498.TW) is hoping
to attract fashion-conscious customers by adding color and
accessories to its smartphones as it tries to expand into a new
market segment amid slowing growth.
HTC said on Tuesday that its latest phone, the Rhyme, will
sport three shades of purple and will come with three
accessories, all for $199, when it launches on Sept. 29 at U.S.
market leading network Verizon Wireless.
"This phone is particularly important because we're trying
to attract a new type of consumer we don't typically do
business with," Jason Mackenzie, HTC's head of global sales
told Reuters, adding that HTC phones have not previously been
known for their looks, "HTC is known as being technology led."
While HTC was one of the first phone makers to support
Verizon's fastest wireless data network, one drawback to the
Rhyme is its lack of support for that network. But sticking
with Verizon's older network reduced the price, so that HTC
could include the accessories for $199.
It also helped to keep the phone slim-looking, Mackenzie
said at the device launch event, which was held in a New York
shopping district, steps away from a major store of HTC's
bigger rival Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
The Rhyme will come with three accessories: a docking
station where the phone is laid to charge; a purple tangle-free
headset; and a purple attachment called the charm, which can be
clipped on a handbag and flashes to warn of an incoming call.
While the U.S. market is only getting the "plum" version of
the phone, Taiwan-based HTC is selling two other colors
overseas, a light gray version and an aqua-green model.
HTC has made a lot of progress developing its brand in
recent years, but analysts say it needs new markets to sustain
its growth as it faces intensifying competition from bigger
rivals Apple, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and
BlackBerry maker Research in Motion Ltd RIM.TO around the
world.
Rhyme, which is based on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android
software, will be available globally weeks after the U.S.
launch, HTC said.
NPD analyst Ross Rubin said Rhyme could potentially expand
HTC's reach among women, but he declined to speculate as to
whether the new color scheme would appeal to them.
"It's an interesting direction for HTC, which has built a
lot of its reputation on attacking the high-end, addressing the
fastest network available," he said.
"This is a nice counterbalance to the Droid, which has had
an uber-masculine campaign attached to it," Rubin said
referring to Verizon's marketing of its Droid line-up of
Android phones with ads featuring robots.
The Rhyme will also go on sale in Target Corp's (TGT.N)
stores. Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications
Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)