RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 Brazilian oil company HRT Participações em Petroleo SA will complete plans on how to sell natural gas from a large and remote Amazon discovery by the end of this year, Chief Executive Marcio Melo told reports on Monday.

The company and its partner Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP expect to sign a long-term contract with a buyer of the gas by the end of 2013, Melo said.