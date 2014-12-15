Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 15 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire Flipchip International llc and its unit for $40.6 million
* Says signs deal to purchase 16.15 percent stake in Huatian Technology (Kunshan) Electronics for 97.7 million yuan ($15.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uHsLxc; bit.ly/1Go5clC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1897 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)