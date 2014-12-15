Dec 15 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to acquire Flipchip International llc and its unit for $40.6 million

* Says signs deal to purchase 16.15 percent stake in Huatian Technology (Kunshan) Electronics for 97.7 million yuan ($15.78 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uHsLxc; bit.ly/1Go5clC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1897 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)