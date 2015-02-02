Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 2 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($319.52 million) in private placement of shares
* Says board agrees to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by $41.6 million
* Says shares to resume trading on February 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wW75P9; bit.ly/1BP6cut; bit.ly/1DwiOJf Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2594 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order