Feb 2 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($319.52 million) in private placement of shares

* Says board agrees to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by $41.6 million

* Says shares to resume trading on February 3

