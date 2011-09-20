SHANGHAI, Sept 20 Investors in China's first overseas investment mutual fund, which failed following the collapse of its former investment advisor Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, will have their investments fully protected, its fund manager said.

Lehman has agreed to pay Hua An Fund Management Co $44.89 million in compensation for its role in the Hua An International Balanced Fund, which was launched in 2006 under China's Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme.

Operation of the fund, which invested in structured notes designed by Lehman, was seriously affected due to failure of the Wall Street bank In 2008.

Hua An said in a statement on Tuesday that it would cease the fund product on Nov. 2 and would ensure full principle payment to investors.

"Whether or not we receive the proceeds from the settlement (with Lehman)...we will keep our promise to gurantee investors' principles," Hua An said in the statement.

Lehman could not be reached immediately for comment.

China's QDII programme, designed to channel more of Chinese savings overseas, was launched just before the global financial crisis.

"The QDII scheme was launched at a bad timing. The lack of wealth affect has hurt the growth of QDII funds," said Liu Kai, assistant general manager of UBS SDIC Fund Management Co. "It would take some years to regain investor trust."

About 80 percent of QDII investors are suffering from a loss, Liue said. Other factors hampering growth of such products include volatile overseas markets, the lack of institutional participants and the steadily appreciating Chinese currency, he said.

The legal dispute between Hua An and Lehman has dragged on for years.

Hua An brought Lehman to court in September 2008 after Lehman's collapse dealt heavy losses to Hua An's QDII fund, and the two sides came to a settlement after arduous negotiations, Hua An said in the statement.

Hua An halted redemption of the Hua An International Balanced Fund in 2008 and the fund had lost 6.38 percent in unit value to $0.954 at the end of August that year, according to its latest performance disclosure.

Hua An said it expected the fund's unit value to rise to $0.97 after it receives compensation from Lehman. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)