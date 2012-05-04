UPDATE 2-British supermarket Asda stems rate of sales decline
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)
HONG KONG May 4 Shares of China's biggest flavouring and fragrance company Huabao International Holdings Ltd were set to open down more than 17 percent on Friday as trading resumed, even after it denied allegations that it had reported false financial information.
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, Huabao denied it had overstated profit for 2010 and said transactions with its tobacco customers were genuine and it had legitimate sales invoices.
For statement click here
Shares in the company were set to open down 17.09 percent at HK$3.30, their lowest since October 2008. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Lewis)
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)
Feb 21 Retailer Tiffany & Co on Tuesday said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with hedge fund JANA Partners LLC, less than three weeks after the luxury jeweler's chief executive stepped down.
Feb 21 Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.