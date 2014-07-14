BRIEF-Guangdong Advertising Group will enjoy 15 pct tax preference as high-tech enterprise
* Says the company was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
July 14 Zhejiang Huace Film & Tv Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit up 50-60 percent y/y at 197.3-210.4 million yuan ($31.79-33.90 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/U3EmMb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2059 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says the company was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in its Haikou-based pipeline gas subsidiary at 1.03 billion yuan in total to a Haikou-based construction project investment company
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement