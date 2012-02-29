BEIJING Feb 29 China Huadian Corp has
inked a framework agreement with Hunan to tap shale gas
resources in the southern province, as the state-owned power
generating firm was stepping up efforts to look for new
opportunities beyond its traditional thermal power business.
The Hunan government will support Huadian to participate in
shale gas resource exploration, block acquisition, gas
development and utilisation, Huadian said in a report on its
website (www.chd.com.cn).
Huadian had been in contact with local governments in
neighbouring Guizhou and Sichuan provinces to seek support to
explore for the alternative fuel, two industry sources said.
Due to the lack of experience and expertise in the new area,
Huadian may have to partner with other industry firms to bid for
any shale gas blocks, one of the sources said.
The parent of Huadian Power and China
Huaneng Corp were the leading state-run power generating groups
hoping to cash in on a potential shale gas boom as they sought
to lower their reliance on unprofitable coal-fired power
generation business.
China is at a very early stage of shale gas development.
While boasting huge potential shale gas resources, it does not
have any proven reserves.
PetroChina and Sinopec Corp, which
control a majority of China's onshore oil and gas blocks, are
the leading shale gas explorers.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)