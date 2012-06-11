(Deletes reference to Asia's second-biggest offering this year)

HONG KONG, June 11 China clean-energy company Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp plans to raise up to $340 million through a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

The company has set a HK$1.60-1.76 per share price range for the offer, the term sheet showed. Including the over-allotment option, the IPO would raise $391 million. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by John Mair)