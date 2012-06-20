* IPO priced at HK$1.65/share, near bottom of indicative range

* Huadian Fuxin among few to price IPOs amid global turmoil

* Cornerstone investors cover 60 pct of IPO (Adds details of Huadian Fuxin deal, IPO markets)

HONG KONG, June 20 China's Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp raised about $319 million in a Hong Kong IPO, pricing the city's second biggest offering of the year at the bottom of the indicative range as investors remain wary of new listings.

The company was among only a few to complete an IPO in Hong Kong in the past weeks, sealing the deal just days after an election in Greece that eased some of the global equities markets' worries over the European debt crisis.

Confronted with increased volatility in markets around the world, companies have pulled or postponed a series of deals, including a $1 billion Hong Kong listing by high-end jeweler Graff Diamonds and a $3 billion Singapore offering by motor racing business Formula One.

Huadian Fuxin's IPO is Hong Kong's largest since a $580 million deal by oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd in February. The smaller size of IPOs in 2012 underscores the difficulty bankers and companies have faced in convincing investors to buy into equity markets.

Huadian Fuxin sold 1.5 billion new shares at HK$1.65 each, near the bottom of a HK$1.60-1.76 per share price range, according to a term sheet of the IPO seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The deal totalled HK$2.48 billion ($319 million).

Six cornerstone investors, including turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group and a unit of General Electric, bought nearly 60 percent of the IPO, as investment banks increasingly seek to make deals fool-proof by covering most of the demand before their launch.

Huadian Fuxin is a diversified energy company with hydropower projects and coal-fired power plants in South China's Fujian province and wind power and clean energy projects throughout China.

The company will debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on June 28.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CITIC Securities and UBS acted as joint global coordinators for the offer. ($1 = 7.759 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)