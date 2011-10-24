SHANGHAI Oct 24 Huadian Fuxin Energy, the new energy unit of Chinese power major China Huadian Corp, is planning a potential 6 billion yuan ($940 million) initial public offering in Hong Kong, listing documents show.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has no objection to the listing of Huadian Fuxin Energy, which houses China Huadian Corp's renewable energy operations such as solar and wind power projects, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

China Huadian Corp owns 85.8 percent of Huadian Fuxin Energy, according to listing documents posted on the ministry's website.

IPO proceeds will be used mainly to finance new energy projects and acquisitions of wind power equipment, the documents showed.

The IPO of Huadian Fuxin Energy is expected in the first quarter of 2012, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citic Securities International and UBS are arranging the transaction, IFR said, without specifying its sources. ($1 = 6.384 yuan) (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)