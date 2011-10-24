SHANGHAI Oct 24 Huadian Fuxin Energy, the new
energy unit of Chinese power major China Huadian Corp, is
planning a potential 6 billion yuan ($940 million) initial
public offering in Hong Kong, listing documents show.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection has no objection to
the listing of Huadian Fuxin Energy, which houses China Huadian
Corp's renewable energy operations such as solar and wind power
projects, the ministry said in a statement posted on its
website.
China Huadian Corp owns 85.8 percent of Huadian Fuxin
Energy, according to listing documents posted on the ministry's
website.
IPO proceeds will be used mainly to finance new energy
projects and acquisitions of wind power equipment, the documents
showed.
The IPO of Huadian Fuxin Energy is expected in the first
quarter of 2012, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citic Securities
International and UBS are arranging the transaction,
IFR said, without specifying its sources.
($1 = 6.384 yuan)
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)