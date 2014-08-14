BRIEF-Pro Medicus Ltd announced implementation of share buy
* Announced implementation of an on-market share buy-for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 14 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 16.94 percent y/y at 389.26 million yuan(63.27 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/XjoEyS
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1520 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 20 Healthway Medical Corporation Limited (Request For Trading Halt)
* Trading halt has been requested pending a significant sales and distribution update regarding creso entering into a new region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: