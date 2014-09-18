BRIEF-Capital First raises 950 mln rupees via NCD issue
* Says raised 950 million rupees by issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2n58Z6A Further company coverage:
Sept 18 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says trading unit receives 1 billion yuan (162.87 million US dollar) investment from ZRITC
* Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.