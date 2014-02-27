BRIEF-CBO Territoria FY net profit group share doubles to 13.2 mln euros
* FY operating profit is 18.0 million euros ($19.1 million) versus 15.1 million euros a year ago
Feb 27 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says unit wins land auction for a residential site in Wuhan city for 497 million yuan ($81.15 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/waz27v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says to convene shareholders meeting on March 30 to authorise board to issue sukuk or other financing instruments
March 15 Australian shares closed up slightly on Wednesday, recovering from losses earlier in the session after a late rally in mining stocks.