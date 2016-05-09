May 9 Huafa Industrial Co., Ltd.:

* Says it wholly owned unit signs project cooperation development agreement with Fuzhou-based real estate company

* Says two parties will jointly development of a land located in Gusu District, Suzhou City

* Says the parties will set up a project company in Suzhou, with a registration capital of 10 million yuan

* Says unit to hold 49 percent stake in the project company

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jguey

