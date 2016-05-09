BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Huafa Industrial Co., Ltd.:
* Says it wholly owned unit signs project cooperation development agreement with Fuzhou-based real estate company
* Says two parties will jointly development of a land located in Gusu District, Suzhou City
* Says the parties will set up a project company in Suzhou, with a registration capital of 10 million yuan
* Says unit to hold 49 percent stake in the project company
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jguey
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)