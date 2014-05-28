May 28 Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co Ltd

* Says a fire took place on May 27 at a factory area operated by its unit in Jiangxi

* Says three workers slightly injured, some raw materials, production facilities were damaged in the fire

* Says sees the incident to have no significant impacts on operation

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cen69v

