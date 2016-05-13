May 13 Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a tech jv in Zhejiang, with a Beijing-based tech firm, for ecological system and internet platforms of textile and garment industry chain

* Says the jv with registered capital of 50 million yuan and the co to hold 80 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gvw7jl

(Beijing Headline News)