Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 31 Weifang Beida Jadebird Huaguang Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit at 27-32 million yuan ($5.28 million) versus 37.8 million yuan last year
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/nyd75v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.0618 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)