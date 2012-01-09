HONG KONG Jan 9 Hua Hong Grace, the
product of a merger between China's No.2 and No.3 contract
chipmakers, plans to keep all three of its eight-inch
semiconductor foundries and may expand capacity depending on
market demand, industry sources said on Monday.
Hua Hong Grace was formed through the merger of Hua Hong
Semiconductor, a unit of Shanghai Hua Hong NEC, and Grace
Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, the companies said in a
statement at the end of 2011. The new company would retain all
eight-inch fabs, with Hua Hong holding 64 percent of the
company, and Grace the remainder.
In early December, sources told Reuters that Hua Hong and
Grace were close to a merger as the domestic industry was in
need of consolidation and technology upgrades.
"They will combine R&D and increase economies of scale to
reduce costs," said an industry source familiar with the deal.
"If the market picks up and if the demand is there, they will
continue to expand 8-inch capacity quite easily."
The merged company is projected to earn combined revenue of
$600 million, which still puts it behind Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd , United Microelectronics
Corp , Global Foundries and domestic rival
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
.
Hua Hong Grace was estimated to have total net income of
$100 million in 2011, the companies said.
Before the merger, Hua Hong had two eight-inch fabs with a
capacity of 86,000 wafers per month, while Grace, whose
investors include Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison
Whampoa Ltd and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd,
had one eight-inch fab with a capacity of 44,000 wafers per
month.
Global semiconductor market revenue grew only 0.9 percent in
2011 to $302 billion, according to preliminary figures from
research firm Gartner Inc in December, as worries about the
strength of the macroeconomy slowed equipment and semiconductor
orders.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)