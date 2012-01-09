* Hua Hong Grace to focus on 8-inch, rather than higher end
12-inch
* Merged company will still lag top global foundries
* May expand 8-inch facilities depending on market demand
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, Jan 9 Hua Hong Grace, the
product of a merger between China's No.2 and No.3 contract
chipmakers, plans to continue operating all three of its 8-inch
semiconductor foundries, industry sources said on Monday,
meaning it will still lag other global foundries in terms of
technology.
The sources said that while top global contract chipmakers
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)
and United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)
were moving over to higher end 12-inch fabs, Hua Hong Grace
would focus on 8-inch fabs and may expand capacity depending on
market demand.
More advanced technology is required to make 12-inch wafers
and foundries are able to pack more chips into a single wafer.
"Hua Hong Grace will still lag behind other players in terms
of technology even after the merger. It's probably going to be
more of a threat to China's SMIC than Taiwan's TSMC or UMC,"
said George Chang, an analyst with Yuanta Research.
The merged company is projected to earn combined revenue of
$600 million in 2011, which still puts it behind TSMC, UMC,
Global Foundries and domestic rival Semiconductor Manufacturing
International Corp (SMIC) , Hua Hong and Grace
said in a statement at the end of 2011.
Hua Hong Grace was estimated to have total net income of
$100 million in 2011, the companies said.
Hua Hong Grace was formed through the merger of Hua Hong
Semiconductor, a unit of Shanghai Hua Hong NEC, and Grace
Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, the companies said. The new
company would retain all 8-inch fabs, with Hua Hong holding 64
percent of the company, and Grace the remainder.
Before the merger, Hua Hong had two 8-inch fabs with a
capacity of 86,000 wafers per month, while Grace, whose
investors include Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison
Whampoa Ltd and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd,
had one 8-inch fab with a capacity of 44,000 wafers per month.
In early December, sources told Reuters that Hua Hong and
Grace were close to a merger as the domestic industry was in
need of consolidation and technology upgrades.
"They will combine R&D and increase economies of scale to
reduce costs," said an industry source familiar with the deal.
"If the market picks up and if the demand is there, they will
continue to expand 8-inch capacity quite easily."
Global semiconductor market revenue grew only 0.9 percent in
2011 to $302 billion, according to preliminary figures from
research firm Gartner Inc in December, as worries about the
strength of the macroeconomy slowed equipment and semiconductor
orders.
