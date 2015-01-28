BRIEF-Richter's board proposes 106 forints per share dividend on 2016 results
* Hungary's Richter says its board proposes 106 forints ($0.3692) per share dividend on 2016 results - statement
Jan 28 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc
* Says unit gets government approval to run clinical trials for H7N9 avian flu vaccine
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18tyJi7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Hungary's Richter says its board proposes 106 forints ($0.3692) per share dividend on 2016 results - statement
* Says it plans to raise 35.2 million yen via private placement, with subscription date on March 28 and payment date on March 29