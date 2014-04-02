BRIEF-Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry to pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016
March 20 Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co Ltd:
April 2 Beijing Hualu Baina Film & TV Inc
* Says plans to acquire media firm Blueflame for 2.5 billion yuan ($402.78 million) via cash and share issue
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jup28v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2069 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 20 Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co Ltd:
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20.2 percent to 50.0 percent, or to be 1.2 million yuan to 1.9 million yuan
* Jio's entry has upended sector, forcing mergers (Adds management comment, details of deal)