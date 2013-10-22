Oct 22 China Huaneng Group, the country's top
electricity producer, has signed a preliminary deal with Russian
mining and energy giant En+ Group to develop power and coal
projects in Russia as part of a deepening energy cooperation
between the two countries.
Huaneng and En+ would jointly develop power projects in
Russia to meet growing domestic power demand and also to supply
electricity to China, the companies said in a statement.
This deal comes as Russia is stepping up its energy supply
to China, the world's biggest energy user and the second-largest
economy.
En+, controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and
part-owner of the world's top aluminium producer Rusal
, said earlier this month it had signed long-term
contracts with Chinese and South Korean companies to supply 3
million tonnes of coal over the next three to five years.
Huaneng Group is the state-owned parent of Hong Kong and
Shanghai-listed Huaneng Power International Inc
and is China's largest electricity producer by
installed capacity.
Huaneng and En+ also said they would consider joint
development of coal projects in Russia. The power and coal deal
was signed by the heads of both companies and witnessed by
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang.
The statement gave no further details.
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft and Sinopec
Group, Asia's largest refiner, signed on Tuesday a memorandum of
understanding on advance payments for Russian oil exports to
China.
Also on Tuesday, Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek
said it had concluded an outline agreement to supply
three million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) from its Yamal LNG project.
And on Friday, Rosneft signed a memorandum to jointly
develop East Siberia deposits with CNPC - the country's largest
oil company - in the first such deal between China and Russia.
Russia, the world's top oil producer, had previously
preferred to sign long-term supply deals backed by loans with
China, the biggest net oil importer.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)