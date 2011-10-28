HONG KONG Oct 28 Huaneng Power International
Inc , China's largest independent power
producer, said the country's regulator has approved its plan to
build two coal-fired generating units with an investment of 5.09
billion yuan ($800.4 million).
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on
Thursday, Huaneng said the National Development and Reform
Commission had given approval for its plan to build two 600
megawatt (MW) generating units for its 80 percent-owned Shanxi
Huaneng Zuoquan Power Plant in northern China.
Emission indexes at the plant would meet government
requirements on environmental protection, the company said.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Huaneng were down 2 percent at
0240 GMT on Friday against 1.63 percent rise in the Hang Seng
Index .
($1 = 6.359 yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)