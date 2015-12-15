SHANGHAI Dec 15 China Huarong Asset Management
, one of the country's four largest buyers and sellers
of soured loans, on Tuesday offered nearly $8 billion in bad
debt to investors, its largest such sale since 2010
As China's economy registers its slowest growth in a
quarter-century, non-performing loans among the country's
commercial banks may rise to 2 percent of outstanding loans next
year according to a report by a Bank of China institute, from
1.59 percent as of end-September, as borrowers struggle to repay
their debt.
In a statement sent to Reuters, Huarong said it was
launching the sale of 51.5 billion yuan ($7.97 billion) of
non-performing loans on Tuesday, together with China's popular
online shopping website Taobao, a platform owned by e-commerce
giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Officials at both Taobao and Alibaba were not immediately
available for comment.
According to the Huarong statement, the loans are
distributed across 24 provinces and cities, with more than half
originating from Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Guangdong. China's
manufacturing sector is heavily concentrated in Zhejiang and
Jiangsu, and the country's largest banks have reported seeing
higher levels of soured debt from these areas.
Debtors are diverse, the statement said, including firms
from the wholesale, retail, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals
and machinery sectors. The total value of collateral is 50
billion yuan, covering 97 percent of the bad debt, Huarong said.
The assets will be available for sale for 90 days on an
online Taobao platform, and those that attract high demand will
be sold in an open auction process.
In November, China's commercial banks posted an average
non-performing loan ratio of 1.59 percent as of the end of
September, the highest since the 2009 global financial crisis.
As the market for soured debt grows, a range of players are
buying up the loans, including local asset managers, trust
companies, foreign investors and even ex-regulators.
In May, Cinda Asset Management offered nearly $7
billion in soured loans to investors, its largest-ever such
sale.
($1 = 6.4600 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)