BEIJING, Sept 25 Huarong Asset Management Corp, one of four funds set up by China to clear bad debts from its banks, has become a joint stock company, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, a move towards becoming a more commercial entity and possibly listing.

The parent of China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the world's biggest insurer, has taken a 1.94 percent stake in the restructured Huarong, the ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mof.gov.cn). The ministry owns the rest.

"After the establishment, the company will put its focus on commercial banking, trust, leasing and other banking businesses while continuing to do a good job in asset management," the ministry said in a statement.

Setting up a joint stock company is typically how Chinese state-owned financial firms start the process towards a stock market listing.

Huarong is the second of the four asset management funds to be restructured after changes to Cinda Asset Management Co in 2010 allowed it to expand to other businesses including brokerage and securities services.

Beijing set up Huarong, Cinda, Great Wall Asset Management Corp, and Orient Asset Management Corp in 1999 to buy up non-performing loans from its state-owned banks in preparation for the lenders' eventual listing.

The asset management companies were backed by bonds issued by the Chinese government valid for 10 years, during which they were supposed to sell all the non-performing loans, but that timeframe was extended in 2010 for another 10 years.

Cinda in March received $1.6 billion from four strategic investors to strengthen its business capabilities in preparation for a future share listing on domestic and foreign stock markets. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark Potter)