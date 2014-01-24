HONG KONG Jan 24 KKR & Co and BlackRock
Inc are among the investors in talks to buy a stake in
China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd as the bad debt manager
seeks to raise more than $2 billion, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Reuters previously reported that Huarong was planning to
sell a stake of between 15-20 percent to strategic investors
ahead of an eventual listing of China's biggest asset management
company.
Other investors in talks to buy a pre-IPO stake in Huarong
are private equity firms Blackstone Group and Bain
Capital, the people said. Sovereign wealth funds from Asia and
the Middle East are among the around 20 investors preparing to
submit first-round offers by mid-February, they said.
Blackstone, BlackRock and KKR declined to comment. Bain
could not be reached for comment. A Huarong official said the
company has been talking with investors, but they have not
selected any.
The sources declined to be identified as the process was
private.