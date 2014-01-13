BRIEF-HCI group to redeem 8% senior notes due 2020
* Hci group inc says redemption price will be 100% of principal amount of notes
Jan 13 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 16 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) subordinated bonds in private placement
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jyz85v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Expects to file 2016 form 10-k on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, March 14 Croatia's government said on Tuesday it had met representatives of local food producer and retailer Agrokor to discuss efforts to "stabilise its business". Zagreb-based Agrokor is the biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans, employing almost 60,000 people across the region with annual revenue of some 50 billion kuna ($7 billion). It is not listed, but owns several companies that are. "We have been informed that company is making an effort and co