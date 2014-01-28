BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust says Richard Chess and Alan Merten inform board their intention to retire from board
* On March 21, Richard B. Chess and Alan G. Merten informed board of trustees of co that they intend to retire from board
Jan 28 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 31.84 percent y/y at 2.13 billion yuan ($352.1 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hek46v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* On March 21, Richard B. Chess and Alan G. Merten informed board of trustees of co that they intend to retire from board
VIENNA, March 22 The head of property firm CA Immo said Immofinanz must shed its Russian assets by the end of the fourth quarter for merger talks, which are currently stopped, to be completed in time for shareholder meetings in May 2018.
* Gemalto plummets after results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)