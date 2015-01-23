BRIEF-Sparta FY net profit down at 5.6 million euros
* FY net profit of 5.6 million euros (previous year: 10.2 million euros)
Jan 23 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 80-100 percent y/y versus net profit of 2.2 billion yuan ($353.36 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yQsJsd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2259 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY net profit of 5.6 million euros (previous year: 10.2 million euros)
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.