HONG KONG May 18 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest brokerage, launched a Hong Kong
share offering worth up to $5.2 billion on Monday, tapping
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and a firm backed by
the chairman of Tencent Holdings as cornerstone investors.
Seeking to raise funds for its margin finance and lending
businesses, the Shanghai-listed company is offering 1.4 billion
new shares in an indicative price range of HK$20.68 to HK$24.80
per share, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing a
term sheet of the deal.
The base deal is worth as much as $4.5 billion, but could go
as high as $5.2 billion if underwriters exercise an
overallotment option to meet additional demand.
Thirteen cornerstone investors, including Och-Ziff, have
agreed to buy $1.9 billion worth of shares.
Advance Data, backed by Tencent Chairman Ma
Huateng, agreed to invest $100 million and other investors
included Hillhouse Funds, Fubon Life Insurance and New China
Asset Management, the terms showed.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)