HONG KONG, March 17 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest stock trading brokerage, filed on
Tuesday for a Hong Kong stock offering, the latest in a series
of financial firms looking to raise funds in the city.
The state-owned firm hired its unit, Huatai Financial
Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, JPMorgan and UBS as sponsors of the
share offering, according to the filing, which didn't disclose
the size of the deal.
Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported the deal
could be as large as $2 billion.
Huatai said it plans to use part of the proceeds to support
its trading, asset management and private equity businesses as
well as increase its lending activities to clients, the filing
said.
