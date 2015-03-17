* Huatai's Hong Kong share offering could be at least $2 bln-IFR

HONG KONG, March 17 Huatai Securities Co Ltd , China's largest stock brokerage, filed on Tuesday for a Hong Kong share offering, which a person with knowledge of the matter said could raise more than $2 billion.

The state-owned firm hired its unit, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, JPMorgan and UBS as sponsors of the share offering, according to the filing, which did not disclose the size or timing of the deal.

Thomson Reuters publication IFR had previously reported the deal could be as large as $2 billion, but the source said it could be even larger due to the recent gains in financial services stocks and soaring trading volumes.

Stock trading volumes rose to an all time in China last year as local investors flocked to equities after the central bank's surprise interest rate cut in November. Volumes have also been boosted by the Stock Connect scheme, which opened the same month, allowing direct trading of Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks on each other's bourses.

The Hang Seng China H-Financials index has rallied more than 42 percent in the past year.

Huatai will join a group of Chinese banks, brokerages and insurers planning to raise at least $30 billion in new funds through equity offerings in the next few months in Hong Kong, making 2015 the busiest year for the sector since 2010.

Huatai said it plans to use part of the proceeds to support its trading, asset management and private equity businesses as well as increase its lending to clients, the filing said.

The Nanjing-based company, controlled by the Jiangsu Province government, ranked first in brokerage trading volumes of stocks and funds in China in 2014, Huatai said in the filing, citing data from research firm Wind Info. It was the fifth-largest securities firm in China by net assets.

Huatai posted a 4.49 billion yuan ($718 million) net profit in 2014, double the previous year, as revenue grew to 15.7 billion yuan from 8.92 billion yuan over the same period. ($1 = 6.2544 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Miral Fahmy)