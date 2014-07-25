July 25 Huawei Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 80 percent stake in Shenzhen-based online game developer Diyibo Network tech for 806.4 million yuan ($130.25 million) via cash and share issue

* Says to raise 261.9 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition

