Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects headline and second paragraph to say results are unaudited, not audited)
BEIJING Jan 21 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's No.2 telecom equipment maker and the sixth largest mobile phone vendor, posted a 33 percent rise in net profit in 2012, reversing a fall in 2011 thanks to new telecom projects and smartphone sales.
Huawei, which ranks behind Sweden's Ericsson in telecom equipment sales, reported an unaudited net profit of 15.4 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) up from 11.6 billion yuan in 2011, CFO Cathy Meng told a media briefing.
Revenues for the year rose 8 percent to 220.2 billion yuan.
The company's acting and rotating CEO Guo Ping said in a New Year message to employees that the Shenzhen-based company's net profit would be around $2.4 billion and its revenues would exceed $35 billion. ($1 = 6.2154 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Pullin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)