HONG KONG, Sept 27 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, the world's No.2 network equipment maker, and
Discovery Communications Inc , whose cable networks
include Discovery Channel, TLC, and Animal Planet, have inked an
agreement to develop a co-branded mobile phone targeted at
outdoor enthusiasts.
Described as being water-resistant, dustproof and
anti-shock, the mobile phone is due to be commercially available
in the fourth quarter of 2011. It will retail through operators
and distributors globally, Huawei said in an emailed press
release to Reuters late on Tuesday.
The Shenzhen-based company was restructured this year into
three main units - one that supplies equipment to network
carriers, another that makes consumer devices such as cell
phones and tablet PCs, and a third, enterprise division.
Huawei derives its revenue, which totalled 185.2 billion
yuan ($28.9 billion) in 2010, mainly from network equipment
sales, but has been actively marketing consumer devices because
of growing global demand for smartphones and tablet PCs.
Huawei and Discovery, whose cable TV networks feature hits
such as "Storm Chasers" and "Deadliest Catch", are branding the
mobile as the Huawei-Discovery Expedition phone.
It will have features that include GPS, torch, compass and
G-sensor, and be equipped with facebook and Twitter networking
capabilities, according to the press release.
In the telecommunications sector, Huawei competes with market
leader Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and smaller local rival ZTE Corp
in providing infrastructure equipment to
network carriers.
($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan)
