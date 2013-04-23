* Executive sees $10 bln in enterprise network equipment
sales by 2017
* Last year, executives gave enterprise sales target of $15
bln by 2017
* Executive airs frustration over security issues hobbling
Huawei in U.S. market
By Yimou Lee and Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, April 23 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, the world's No.2 telecoms equipment maker, toned down
its long-term target for networking equipment sales to
enterprises, saying a prior figure was too optimistic.
Eric Xu, Huawei executive vice president and one of its
rotating CEOs, also voiced frustration with security issues that
are thwarting the Chinese company in the key U.S. telecoms
equipment market.
Xu said the company's enterprise unit, targeted for
expansion as sales to telecoms operators turned sluggish, was
aiming to boost sales to $10 billion by 2017, below a goal by
Huawei executives last year of $15 billion. The division posted
11.5 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) in sales last year.
"If we can achieve $10 billion sales by 2017, that will be
good enough for me," Xu told an analyst conference in Shenzhen,
China, where the company is headquartered.
He said $10 billion was a more realistic target after
assessing the market situation more closely.
"We now have a deeper understanding of the market," he said.
Huawei's enterprise unit, which contributed around 5 percent
to total revenues in 2012, sells network gear to companies and
corporations.
Its flagship carrier business, which accounted for nearly
three quarters of its revenue, sells equipment to telecom
operators.
Its consumer group sells handsets and tablets to end-users
and has been rising in the ranks of the booming smartphone
market to compete with high-profile brands such as Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Xu also said on Tuesday that the company expects its IT
business, which provides IT-related gear and services to
enterprises and telecoms operators, to generate between $800
million and $1 billion in revenue this year.
The Chinese firm, founded by former Chinese military officer
Ren Zhengfei in 1987, faces obstacles in the telecoms equipment
business in the United States, Canada and Australia due to
security concerns. Huawei is not allowed to sell telecoms
equipment to U.S. carriers.
Last year, the U.S. House Intelligence Committee released a
report urging U.S. telecommunications companies not to do
business with Huawei and ZTE Corp , another
Chinese equipment maker.
It said potential Chinese state influence on the companies
posed a threat to U.S. security. Those concerns have benefited
global rivals such as Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent SA
and Nokia Siemens Networks.
Xu replied with exasperation on Tuesday when asked about
U.S. congressional committee hearings on Huawei and ZTE.
"We are not interested in the U.S. market anymore. Generally
speaking, it's not a market that we pay much attention to." He
did not respond to a follow-up question about the company's
continuing business selling mobile handsets in the United
States.