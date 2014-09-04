Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 Biometrics technology firm Fingerprint Cards is supplying China's Huawei with fingerprint sensors for its new smartphone, the Swedish company said on Thursday, sending its shares up 11 percent.
Fingerprint Cards in December last year announced the deal without naming Huawei and in May this year announced an order related to this projct, it said in a statement.
Huawei's Ascend Mate 7 is the first Android smartphone with a touch sensor.
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said earlier in the week that it had teamed up with Huawei on biometric solutions for mobile payments.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)