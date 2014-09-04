STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 Biometrics technology firm Fingerprint Cards is supplying China's Huawei with fingerprint sensors for its new smartphone, the Swedish company said on Thursday, sending its shares up 11 percent.

Fingerprint Cards in December last year announced the deal without naming Huawei and in May this year announced an order related to this projct, it said in a statement.

Huawei's Ascend Mate 7 is the first Android smartphone with a touch sensor.

Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba said earlier in the week that it had teamed up with Huawei on biometric solutions for mobile payments.

