Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SHENZHEN, China, April 23 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's No.2 telecoms equipment maker, expects investment in information technology to rise 14 percent in 2014, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
"Our investment focus will be in LTE (Long-Term Evolution), 5G and cloud computing," Fan Chen, vice president of accounting, told an analyst conference on Wednesday in Shenzhen, China, where the company is headquartered.
Huawei, the world's third-biggest smartphone manufacturer, booked 34 percent profit growth in 2013 and has targeted 2018 revenue to almost double the record reaped last year. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by James Pomfret and Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)