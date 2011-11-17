HONG KONG Nov 17 Huawei Technologies
, the world's No. 2 telecoms equipment maker, has
clinched about 40 fourth generation LTE contracts so far and
sees sales of LTE equipment doubling next year, a senior
executive said on Thursday.
"Most of the contracts signed are in Europe and Asia," Ying
Weimin, president for Huawei's GSM, UNTS and LTE Network, told
Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
Ying said out of the contracts, 19 of them have been
launched commercially, such as networks in Sweden, Germany and
Japan.
"Many telecom operators have already started to build 4G
networks, but I think currently, there still needs to be more
consumer devices such as smartphones, for the technology to
really take off," he said.
